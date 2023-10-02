TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another warm and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will return on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances will continue on Thursday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler after the front moves through with highs in the 70s through the weekend.
