TODAY: Temperatures will be a bit cooler today thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Tempearatures will be near seasonal values in the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s as sunny and dry weather continues.

WEEKEND: Another cold front will move through the state on Saturday giving us another chance for showers and storms, mainly during the second half of the day. Temepartures will cool off into the 70s by Sunday as rain chances begin to exit the state.

EXTENDED: Tempeatures will be much cooler to start off next week. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s for much of the week.