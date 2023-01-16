TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly decrease overnight tonight as temperatures remain mild. Lows will fall into the mid to lower 50s with a few isolated showers possible.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be a warm and for the most part sunny day. Temperatures will make a run for the 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

EXTENDED: Wednesday brings us our next rain chance, as well as the risk of severe weather. Showers and thunderstorms will enter the state by the early afternoon hours, with a few strong to severe storms possible, mainly across the southern half of the state. Severe weather should be clear of the state before 10 PM. A cold front will then sweep through the state giving way to cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week into the weekend. For more on Wednesday’s severe weather chance, follow the link below.