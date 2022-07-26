Very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. Little Rock has already reached 100°, making it the 14th day the city has reached 100° in 2022. Little Rock should have a high temperature of 102° and heat indices may be near 110°. A Heat Advisory is in effect.

The rain chance is very, very low this afternoon, but getting a thunderstorms is not impossible. It’s only a 10% chance of rain. The rain chance goes up a little bit Wednesday and Thursday, but starting Friday, the rain chance will dramatically go up thanks to a front stalling out in the state. Cooler temperatures will come too Friday and through the weekend.

As the rain wraps up early next week parts of North Arkansas may pick up 2-3″ of rain in total. And 1″ is easily within the realm of possibility in Central Arkansas.