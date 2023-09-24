TONIGHT: Another round of showers and storms will move through Arkansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Most of the thunderstorms won’t be severe, but locations in southwest Arkansas could see damaging wind gusts within a few stronger thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be south of Arkansas by sunrise Monday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Clouds will clear out in the morning. Monday afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Northeast wind 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A large area of high pressure will control our weather all week. Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s each day.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

