High pressure will bring sunshine and seasonable temperatures through the end of the week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

A storm system moving along the Gulf coast this weekend will spread scattered areas of rain late Saturday and Sunday. Lows both days will be in the 30s to around 40° with highs around 50°.

A much strong area of low pressure and cold front Tuesday into Wednesday will be accompanied by widespread rain that may mix with and/or change to snow especially in the higher terrain north/west of I-30 and north of US 64.