A strong cold front will move through Arkansas tonight through Friday with widespread clouds and even a few flurries/snow showers along and north of I-40. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s north of US64 and in the mid to upper 40s central and south.
Sunshine and slightly milder weather returns for the weekend with highs around 50 and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Milder air begins returning Monday evening with isolated showers possible but warmer highs in the upper 50s to low 60s are on the way for Tuesday through Thanksgiving. A cold front is expected to bring scattered showers Thanksgiving.
