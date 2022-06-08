More rain and thunderstorms pounded Arkansas today but we’re in for a brief break before another round moves in early Friday. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 60s to around 70. Partly cloudy, warm and humid Thursday with highs in the 80s to around 90.

A cold front will move through the state Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The weekend will start off seasonable with lower humidity but hot and oppressive weather moves in starting Sunday into next week with highs in mid 90s to around 100° with afternoon heat indices of 105°+ expected.