SATURDAY: We will start frigid again. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the single digits and low teens with wind chills below 0°. Winds will be lighter and temperatures will be warmer Saturday afternoon.

Locations north of I-40 will get into the upper 20s while folks south of I-40 will warm near or above freezing! Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now!

MONDAY: There is a very low 20% chance for rain/snow Monday. A weak low-pressure system will graze parts of northeast Arkansas with the potential for a little snow. I’m not concerned with this system. Temperatures will warm into the 40s with mostly cloudy skies across the rest of the state.

Meteorologist Alex Libby

