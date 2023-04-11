It will be a mostly sunny start to Tuesday with a mainly sunny sky through the day. After starting the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, it will warm into the 70s by Noon and the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 77° this afternoon.

No rain in the forecast today, nor tomorrow, but there is a slight chance of a shower Thursday from that upper low that will be over Louisiana.

There will be another small rain chance Friday night and another chance Saturday afternoon.