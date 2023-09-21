TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible in western Arkansas overnight tonight.

TOMORROW: Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers will be possible throughout the morning and afternoon hours. The highest rain chance will be across western Arkansas, however, a few could make it into central Arkansas.

EXTENDED: Dry conditions return on Saturday for your first day of fall. Temperatures will make a run into the lower 90s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A chance for showers and storms will return later Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, however, the best chance for severe weather will be to our northwest in portions of Missouri and Kansas. Rain chances will linger through the day on Sunday and Monday as temperatures cool to seasonal values.