A front that passed through the state overnight will make our Monday about ten degrees cooler than Sunday. It will still be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky, but cooler Little Rock had a high temperature of 78° Sunday, but today it will just be 68°.

There’s a chance of a quick shower overnight, then Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be dry.

After those dry days, another storm system will come in Friday. It’s out in the Pacific Ocean today. It will be coming ashore California Wednesday evening. There could be heavy rain and some strong to severe storms, but at this time it does not look as strong as last Friday’s.