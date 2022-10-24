Do you want some rain? There is only a very small chance of a light rain shower this afternoon in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. This morning started off very mild. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and low 70s to start our Monday. And they will get into the 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.

With the rain and thunderstorms tonight, some storms may be strong to severe, especially in SW Arkansas, with the main threat of those storms being damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph.

The rain Monday night and Tuesday looks like a good rain maker. By the end of Tuesday one to two inches of rainfall are possible.

We will have another system coming in Friday which looks like it will bring rain Friday and Saturday.