Little Rock reached the mid 90s before 11 AM today. It will get up to 101° this afternoon with a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The Heat Index will get up to and possibly over 110°, so an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM.

A front will be pushing through Arkansas tomorrow. With that there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and tomorrow. Saturday will likely still be very hot in Central and South Arkansas. We can expect a little drop in temperatures Sunday and early Monday. More rain is possible with a new disturbance/cool front next Wednesday and Thursday.