A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s.

An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday with highs only in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

A large and slow moving weather system will keep rain chances in the forecast for Monday through Thursday with lingering showers next Friday. It will be milder with highs back into the 60s except cooling to the low 50s Friday.