Wednesday will start off cloudy, but the clouds will clear in the early afternoon. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s and get to the low 50s this afternoon.

The Friday and Saturday system appears like it will come earlier. Most of the rain and even the chance of snow will be during the day Friday. In fact, it will start Friday morning.

A wet, measurable snow will be possible, particularly in West AR, but only a trace seems likely in Little Rock at this time. Surface temperatures will likely range from 33-35° as the snow falls, so “sticking” will be problematic as most will melt upon contact. But if it falls fast enough (faster than it can melt) there could be some accumulation will be possible on grassy surfaces.

We’ll have another system early next week. It appears to be a cold rain at this time.