A cold front is passing through the state today is making it much cooler in North Arkansas than Central and South Arkansas, but as it passes through Central and eventually South Arkansas temperatures will start to slowly go down. They will start going down faster tonight. But it may not get extremely cold tonight as clouds that will develop will hold up those plummeting temperatures. It will drop to 40° overnight in Little Rock. Some in Central Arkansas will get into the 30s.

There will be a small rain chance tonight and higher rain chances tomorrow and through the weekend. The rain should not be heavy or last for long periods of time.