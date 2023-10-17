From a very chilly morning to a nice afternoon, a wind shift to the west today will make the difference and start a two-day warming trend. Little Rock managed to climb to 70° yesterday. Today it will reach 73°. 79° is looking good for Wednesday.

A new front will be moving through Thursday. Starting Wednesday night and carrying into Thursday there will be a chance of showers and possibly some thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.

No huge cool down with Thursday’s front or one Saturday evening. Temperatures will hover around seasonal averages.