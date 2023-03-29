A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for most of North AR and parts of West AR.

After a cold morning and frosty start for some, it will be warming into the upper 60s this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine and a light SE wind. Some in South Arkansas may even hit 70° this afternoon.

After more dry weather today and tomorrow, rain and thunderstorms will return Friday. Some rain showers may move into West Arkansas Thursday night. But the storms Friday afternoon may be severe. Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail will all be possible.