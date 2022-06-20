Temperatures are climbing into the mid 90s this afternoon with a sunny sky. We’ll drop into the 80s as the sun sets this evening, and overnight we’ll fall only to the upper 60s and low 70s. The humidity is slowly increasing, and that increase in moisture will keep the temperatures up a little higher tonight.



A ridge of high pressure is over the state and will dominate our weather keeping it virtually rain-free and hot and humid. One moment, Wednesday afternoon and evening might have a weak front approach the northern Arkansas border and isolated thunderstorms may develop.

But the heat will continue to build in the second half of the week and over the weekend. However, an overall pattern shift may occur Sunday night. The ridge may shift to the west, and a trough may set up over our side of the continent. This will allow a chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening and cooler temperatures next week.