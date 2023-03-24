TONIGHT: The silver lining of our severe weather threat Friday is that it will be out of here shortly after sunset. Tonight we feature clearing skies, breezy west winds, and temperatures in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be beautiful. Temperatures will warm from the 50s in the morning into the low 70s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Just as nice. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable.

NEXT WEEK: Our weather will stay quiet for much of next week. Parts of Arkansas might see a shower or thunderstorms overnight Monday into Tuesday. Other than that, each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Forecast models are showing our next round of severe weather will be next Thursday into Friday again.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

