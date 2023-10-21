TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy over central and southern Arkansas. This will keep temperatures mild in the mid and upper 50s. Locations up north will get cooler.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, but still warmer than normal. I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Skies will be cloudy all day Monday. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and warm into the low to mid 80s. Parts of far west Arkansas could see a shower Monday evening.

TUESDAY: Still cloudy with temperatures in the mid 80s. I’m forecasting a 20% chance for rain in west Arkansas.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will see another day with a 20% chance of rain and temperatures in the mid 80s Wednesday. Right now, it looks like a cold front will try to push through the state Thursday into Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

