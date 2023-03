After a mild morning when temperatures started in the upper 40s and low 50s, it will warm into the low 80s this afternoon and challenge the record high temperature of 83° in Little Rock.

A cold front will pass through tonight, so temperatures will drop tomorrow and then drop to below average high temperatures in the middle of the week as rain moves in.

It will turn out to be another soaker of a week. By the time rain wraps up by Friday morning, many of us may get 2-3″ of rain.