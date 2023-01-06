A cold front will swing through Arkansas Saturday with widely scattered, mostly light, showers. The only exception will be south central and southeast Arkansas where showers and a couple of thunderstorms could bring up to an inch of rain.

High pressure will bring fair and pleasant weather Sunday through Wednesday with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The next chance of rain arrives Thursday as another cold front moves into the Mid South.