A storm system over Texas will push slowly northeast through Arkansas over the weekend. Occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm will be widespread on Saturday becoming widely scattered on Sunday.

High pressure will move in from the Southern Plains beginning Monday with warmer highs in the 70s. Another weak storm system will move in from the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a few showers.

A slow moving cold front will move into the Central Plains Thursday and Friday with isolated showers.