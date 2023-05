Temperatures will climb to nearly 80° this afternoon as a warm front lifts through Central Arkansas and eventually all of Arkansas by Friday morning. The clouds will also increase and bring a chance of showers this afternoon. Overnight heavier rain will be possible with scattered thunderstorms that will develop in Oklahoma and move through.

Rain totals will vary across the state by the end of Saturday. Some places may get 1-2″ of rain. Others will get less than ½” or maybe even none at all.