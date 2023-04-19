TODAY: Today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures warming into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will linger through the day today with a breezy southerly wind.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday. The morning will start off dry and warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop during the late afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with the main risk being damaging winds and large hail.

EXTENDED: Rain and isolated thunderstorm chances will continue through the day Friday, and into early Saturday morning. By Saturday morning, our cold front will have cleared the state, giving way to drier and cooler weather for the weekend. Cool temperatures look to continue into early next week.