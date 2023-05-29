It is a comfortable start to Memorial Day with temperatures in the 60s and 50s across the state. Little Rock is starting in the low 60s. It will get up to the mid-60s at 7 AM, the low 80s at Noon, and then it will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high of 88°. Not 90° today, but that is coming.

We’re not expecting any rain in Central Arkansas today. But an isolated shower is possible in far NWA. On Tuesday, the rain chance will be a little higher in West Arkansas, but it won’t reach Central Arkansas.

Rain chances, albeit low, will reach Central Arkansas in the upcoming weekend.