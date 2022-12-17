SUNDAY: We will have another sunny seasonable day Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and warm near 50° in the afternoon. High clouds will move in from the west Sunday around sunset.

MONDAY: Our next storm system moves in on Monday morning. Temperatures in the morning will be cold enough to support a wintry mix. The precipitation will be very light, and ground temperatures will be too warm to support widespread accumulations. Higher elevations and locations in northern Arkansas could pick up a dusting. By the afternoon temperatures will be too warm and the wintry mix will change to all rain. The high will be near 40°.

TUESDAY: A few leftover rain showers will continue for southern Arkansas Tuesday morning. The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday will be another quiet and cloudy day. Thursday is the day we are watching closely. An arctic cold front will move across Arkansas and drop temperatures from the upper 40s to near 0° by Friday morning. There will be some snow along the front, but the question of how much still remains. Friday through Christmas will feature the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since February 2021!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

