We have another cold morning across the state of Arkansas with temperatures starting our day in the 20s and 30s. It will be sunny and temperatures will rise to the mid 50s this afternoon. Some may reach the upper 50s.

No rain tomorrow either, but clouds will be increasing ahead of the rainy Thursday that’s coming.

Once the rain starts Thursday, it will likely rain constantly the rest of the day and into the night. No thunderstorms are expected during the day Thursday, but behind the warm front Thursday night, some thunder will be possible. However, severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals may approach two inches by Friday morning. That’s good because it is running more than two inches below normal for November at this point. This can help us get close to normal for the month.

There will be another round of showers Saturday night. It will be much lighter than the rain coming Thursday, and it’s not as likely at this point.