There won’t be a whole lot more than sunshine, a few clouds, and high heat and humidity this afternoon. Little Rock will likely top out at 90° for the third day in a row. That 90° high temperature is 10 degrees above the average high temperature. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is not impossible in Central Arkansas this afternoon and evening, but it’s definitely not likely.

Rain chances are going to be higher in NWA, North and far West Arkansas today than in Central and East and most of South Arkansas too. A cool front sliding through the state tonight might help initiate a shower in Central Arkansas. Then tomorrow there might be a shower development in the afternoon behind the cool front. Humidity will be dropping tomorrow, but we may not “feel” the lower humidity until Wednesday.

A much stronger cold front will come through Friday night and rain and thunderstorms appears likely with it. Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. Check out the GFS forecast temperatures for Sunday morning.