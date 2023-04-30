MONDAY: Sunny and breezy weather will continue Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Beautiful weather continues Tuesday. Temperatures will warm near 80° with a breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Other than a few more clouds Wednesday it will still be nice and warm. I think temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like our next chance for rain will be Friday. It doesn’t look like it will be a washout and it doesn’t look like severe weather will be possible.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
