We have a small chance of shower this morning, and then some pop up showers are possible this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s in the LR Metro, and they will reach the mid 80s this afternoon.
Little to no rain is expected late today, tonight and tomorrow. Then with a new system approaching Saturday, rain chances start to go back up. The rain chance is highest Sunday.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.