Clouds will increase this afternoon in Central Arkansas, and then there will be a slight chance of a shower late afternoon and early evening. It will warm to close to 90° this afternoon.
Our rain chance will stay low Friday and Saturday, but with a trough of low pressure developing in the Plains Sunday rain chances will increase starting Sunday and likely carry through next week.
