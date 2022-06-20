Temperatures are starting off in the 60s this morning thanks to the lower humidity. It will be sunny all day long and we’ll warm up pretty quickly. It’ll be in the low 80s at 10:00, and then the upper 80s at Noon. You can expect to see the low to mid 90s this afternoon.



No rain today as a ridge of high pressure is in control. The ridge will control our weather all week, however, it will flatten a little Wednesday, so a weak front may approach North Arkansas. Some isolated thunderstorms may pop up close to the front near the Missouri border.

That front will not pass through. Temperatures will still top out in the upper 90s through the weekend. Long-range models do indicate a front will pass through Sunday evening. Some thunderstorms will be possible with that and a cool down for early next week.

