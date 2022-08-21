TONIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms continue over the Southern half of Arkansas all night. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Monday morning.

MONDAY: Tropical downpours and thunderstorms will continue Monday. Again, the heaviest rain will stay south of I-40, where over an inch of rain is possible. Flash flooding will be an issue over far southern Arkansas. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue on Tuesday in the southern third of the state. The Little Rock metro will likely stay mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. An additional inch of rain is likely for far southern parts of Arkansas. Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 80s north of I-40 and in the 70s south.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: This trend of rain in Southern Arkansas and dry conditions in the north will continue through Thursday morning. The stationary front will finally fade out by Thursday afternoon, but the rain totals from 5 days of rain could exceed 6″ in far south Arkansas. The Little Rock metro will be on the dividing line with 1-3″ of rain possible. The weekend looks mostly sunny and hot with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Happy Sunday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.