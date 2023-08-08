Widespread rain and thunderstorms with intense lightning, a chance of hail and wind gusts of 40 mph are possible this morning up until the Noon hour. The chance of rain will taper off in the early afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 70s this morning, then climb to the mid 80s with a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon.





There will be another chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight with temperatures in the 70s. Wednesday will warm back up to the normal high temperature of 92° with more storms possible. The storms Wednesday will be most likely in North Arkansas. There will be a chance of severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and large hail are going to be possible. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The heat comes back Thursday after the Wednesday night storms. A heat advisory will be likely Thursday and maybe every day over the weekend too.

Rain is not in the forecast on Thursday, but rain chances return Friday. A small rain chance is in the forecast for every day until next Monday, the first day of school.