Monday afternoon is going to turn out about ten degrees cooler than Sunday. It will still be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky, but cooler Today it will just be 68° instead of the 78° Little Rock had yesterday.

There’s a chance of a quick shower overnight. The best shot, but only a 20% chance, for Little Rock and most of Central Arkansas will be around Midnight.

Then Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be dry. After those dry days, another storm system will come in Friday. It’s out in the Pacific Ocean today. It will be coming ashore California Wednesday evening. There could be heavy rain and some strong to severe storms, but at this time it does not look as strong as last Friday’s.