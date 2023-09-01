It’s going to be a great Friday as temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s with low humidity. High clouds will be coming in from the southeast. Afternoon temperatures will not climb out of the 80s.

An upper-level low has formed along the Louisiana coast and that will move northward this weekend. At first it will slowly increase that humidity, but eventually it brings a chance of rain. Saturday will have a very low rain chance. But Sunday through the middle of next week will see a 30% chance of rain each day.