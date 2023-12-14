There will be a little more sunshine today, and that will make it a degree or two warmer this afternoon. The average high for Little Rock today is 53°, but it will get to 64°.

The rain will move into West Arkansas in the middle of Friday afternoon. Then, it will move into Central Arkansas Friday evening. Rain is still likely Saturday, but it will be very light. While no rain is really expected to be heavy, the heaviest rain will likely come Friday night.

Nothing too cold, and nothing too warm here.