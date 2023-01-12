A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.

Freezing temperatures (around normal for January) make a return starting tonight.