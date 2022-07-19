Tuesday is starting in the low 80s and upper 70s in Central Arkansas. It will be very close to 90° by 10 AM, then mid 90s at Noon with temperatures climbing over 100° this afternoon. Little Rock will get to 101° for a high temperature this afternoon. The chance of rain today is less than 10%.
With temperatures at and over 100° and the high humidity, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through the afternoon hours as the heat index will likely climb higher than 110°. This is dangerous and potentially deadly heat. You must exercise caution in this heat.
A front which will stall out in the Ozarks Thursday will bring a small chance of rain Wednesday evening through Thursday.
After Thursday, we have no rain in the forecast through the early part of next week.
