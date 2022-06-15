The upper level ridge that has kept Arkansas hot but rain free will weaken allow a cold front to move in for the weekend.
Clear and muggy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday–under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices of 105°+.
Not as hot or as humid this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
The upper level ridge builds back over the Mid South next week with highs pushing 100°.
