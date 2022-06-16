It will be mostly sunny today, hazy, hot, & humid. Temperatures are starting in the mid and upper 70s. It will be in the upper 80s by 10 AM, then the low 90s at Noon. It will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with heat indices reaching 105° or higher.



So, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Central Arkansas today. Slow down, drink more water in the heat of the afternoon.

A cold front will move into the state Friday night and pass through during the day Saturday. It will bring a brief weekend cool down, but also a chance of thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday.