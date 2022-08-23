We have some patchy fog this morning and temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. South Arkansas is still seeing moderate to heavy rain. Central Arkansas and Little Rock should stay rain-free until around Noon. It’s a 50% chance of rain for the Little Rock Metro today. Little Rock will have a brief high temperature of 83°.

The chance of rain will continue for the rest of the week, but go down a little each day. Some places in Central Arkansas may get up to one inch through Thursday. But parts of South Arkansas will still get two to three inches on top of what has already fallen.