It’s warm and cloudy this morning. Some showers and thunderstorms will be developing. Some thunderstorms may become severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind.

The rain and thunderstorms will settle down this evening. Weather will remain quiet overnight and tomorrow. Tomorrow will get hot, then storms are going to roll through tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Damaging wind will be the primary threat. Large hail will also be possible. There will be a low chance of tornadoes, but nevertheless, there will be a chance. Stay Weather Aware.

Early next week will be rain and storm free.