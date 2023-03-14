Freeze Warning until 9 AM in Central, North, and a few places in South AR.

Little Rock may barely officially miss an official freeze this morning, but other places within Pulaski County may not be so lucky. It will be mostly sunny into the afternoon, and then it will cloud up in the late afternoon. A shower is possible in far Southwest Arkansas.

Parts of Central and North Arkansas have a Freeze Warning from Midnight to 9 AM, Wednesday too.

After a warm front passes through Wednesday temperatures will jump into the 60s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon and Thursday night will also bring rain and thunderstorms with a possibility of severe thunderstorms, especially in Southwest Arkansas. Damaging wind is the biggest threat Thursday night. Any individual storm could pose a tornado threat.