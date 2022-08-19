A cold front will bring much higher shower and thunderstorm chances late this weekend. Tropical moisture surging north from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to areas of heavy rainfall especially south of I-40.

The cold front is expected to become quasi-stationary which will lead to continued rain chances especially across the southern third of the state.

Temperatures will generally top out in the 80s to low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.