TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning.

MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation will be very light, and ground temperatures will be too warm to support widespread accumulations. Higher elevations and locations in northern Arkansas could pick up a dusting. By the afternoon temperatures will be too warm and the wintry mix will change to all rain. The high will be near 40°.

TUESDAY: A few leftover rain showers will continue for southern Arkansas Tuesday morning. The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday will be another quiet and cloudy day. Thursday is the day we are watching closely. An arctic cold front will move across Arkansas and drop temperatures from the upper 40s to near 0° by Friday morning. There will be some snow along the front. Right now it looks like northern Arkansas has the best chance for several inches of snow. I think we will see snow across central and even southern Arkansas, but it won’t be a lot. Friday morning will be dangerously cold! Wind chills will be 10-20° below zero!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.