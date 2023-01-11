TONIGHT: A cold front will cross Arkansas from west to east. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through mainly northern Arkansas. There is a very low risk that some of the storms could be severe.

There is a Marginal risk for damaging thunderstorms in northcentral and northeast Arkansas. Many folks in central and southern Arkansas might not see any rain at all. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s by Thursday morning with very strong southwest winds 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Other than a low chance for a snow shower in northwest Arkansas in the morning, Thursday will be dry with clearing skies. Temperatures will actually drop throughout the day. Starting in the low 50s in the morning with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 40s. Still very windy with a west wind 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold. Temperatures will start out in the 20s Friday morning and only rise into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures will warm into the 50s on Saturday and 60s Sunday. MLK Day is when we will see our next chance for rain. Right now it doesn’t look like a big storm.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

